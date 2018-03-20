Gun located in Fox River

An alert citizen and team of law enforcement officers has led to the discovery of a handgun in the Fox River.

On March 15, the Appleton Police Department began an investigation into a shooting outside a south side apartment complex. An eluding incident, related to the shooting, brought investigators to the Fox River, near South Lawe Street.

At that location, an alert citizen saw an item thrown from a northbound vehicle. The item hit the bridge railing and fell to the roadway. The citizen saw the vehicle stop with the driver exiting the vehicle. The driver picked up the item, believed to be a handgun and threw it in the Fox River. The citizen contacted law enforcement and provided information to the responding officer.

On Saturday, a team of divers from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team located a handgun in the Fox River. It is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting at the south side apartment complex. It will be sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for testing to confirm its use in the incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation, investigators are attempting to locate Demetrius A. Reed, 25, regarding his role in the physical altercation at the West Schindler Place Apartments.

Those with information should contact Sgt. Schira at the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency phone number 920-832-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to use the “REPORT” feature on the department's free phone app.