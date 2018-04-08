Green Bay woman and child found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The woman and her child who were reported missing have been found and they are safe, according to police.

A statewide alert had been issued for Iveth Castellanos-Paz and her three-year-old son.

Police say she left two teenage children at home.

“We have no indication that she's been abducted or endangered per se, but it's suspicious enough that we need to locate her just to make sure she's okay,” Commander James Runge of the Green Bay Police Department said while the woman and her son were still missing.

The statewide alert for the two has been canceled, according to Green Bay Police.

