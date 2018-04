Green Bay - The Green bay Area Public School District has announced they are pushing up the start times for Saturday's prom at East, Southwest and Preble to 7:00 p.m-10:00 p.m. and postponing all after prom events.

This was done after reviewing reports of a lull in the storm for tomorrow afternoon and early morning reported by the National Weather service.

Tickets will be reimbursed for students who choose not to attend prom.