Green Bay Police "Put a Smile on" to say thanks to community

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Police Department and McDonald's are coming together to host "Community Appreciation Day."
Green Bay Police says they often times receive cards and letters of appreciation, hand drawn pictures from local elementary students, monetary donations and food dropped off at the department for officers to enjoy.
To say thanks, Officers handed out free food and drinks to folks stopping by the McDonalds on Shawano Avenue in Green Bay from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday.