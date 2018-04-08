Green Bay Police: No one hurt during Walgreens armed robbery

GREEN BAY, Wis. - No one was hurt during an early Sunday armed robbery at a Green Bay Walgreens, according to police.

Green Bay Police were notified just after 1 a.m. of the robbery at the store, 1401 E. Mason St.

A man showed a weapon and demanded cash, which he got, police said.

The man was described as 5-foot-9, heavier set, and approximately 40 years old, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward by calling Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or online at 432stop.com