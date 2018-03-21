Green Bay mother charged with child abuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A mother is behind bars, after allegedly beating her children repeatedly with household items.

Kim Fruin, 42, is facing three felony counts of Repeated Physical Abuse of a Child and three misdemeanor counts of Child Neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, the children's pastor reported the alleged abuse to CPS last week. The complaint states when taken to the hospital, the children ages 8, 10 and 12, had bruises and scars all over their bodies.

“It’s definitely disturbing in the sense that these kids have gone through some trauma and definitely something they should not be going through,” said Det. Lt. Rick Belanger, with the Green Bay Police Dept.

Documents also reveal, the children's father didn't report the abuse for several weeks, because his wife told him it was her "parenting style", and she would keep him from seeing their kids if he told anyone.