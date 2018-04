GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay City Council approved bonding to help restore a beach at Bay Beach.

On Monday evening, Council approved $5 million bonding in a vote of 11-1.

Last week, a permit was issued to the City of Green Bay to restore the beach, which has been closed to swimmers for years because of contamination.

The plan is to build a beach, boardwalk, bathhouse and wildlife viewing platform.