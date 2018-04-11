Governor Walker signs Sara's Law

WAUSAU, Wis. - Governor Scott Walker signed Sara’s Law Wednesday in the Sara Quirt-Sann Memorial Courtroom at the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau.



On March 22, 2017, Sara Quirt-Sann, Dianne Look, Karen Barclay, and Detective Jason Weiland of the Everest Metro Police Department were killed by Nengmy Vang. Sara Quirt-Sann was representing Vang’s wife in divorce proceedings, and Dianne Look and Karen Barclay worked with Vang’s wife.



The bill makes it a Class H felony to cause or threaten bodily harm to guardians, corporation counsels, or attorneys in response to their official actions in family law proceedings.



A Class H felony conviction carries a maximum sentence of six years, a $10,000 fine, or both.

