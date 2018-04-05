Governor Walker signs Alzheimer's related bills into law

MADISON, Wis. - On April 3, Governor Scott Walker signed two bills related to Alzheimer’s care into law.



The first bill, AB-629, reviews and adjusts Guardianship Laws to allow Wisconsin courts to effectively communicate with other courts when a jurisdictional issue arises. Sample issues can arise in a situation involving individuals who live seasonally in another state, transfer of guardianship and long-distance caregiving. This bill would simplify the process for resolving a jurisdictional adult guardianship issue, thus allowing cases to be settled more quickly, and provide more predictable outcomes.



Bill AB-632 allows the Department of Health services to distribute up to $500,000 in grants to community programs in efforts to raise awareness and utilization of such services and support programs, specifically in rural areas.

“A lot of it is education and just making sure that the local agencies are empowered to educate people on where people can turn to,” said Abbe Klein with the Alzheimer's Association.



Both bills were passed through their respective committees and full chambers with unanimous “yes” votes, but the organization said they’re not stopping yet.



“There are always bills that are in the works and that we're always kind of advocating for and educating people on. So no, this is definitely not the end, it's a great step forward but there are always going to be more bills in the pipeline we're going to want support on,” said Klein.



For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.