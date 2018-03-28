Gov. Walker won't appeal special elections to Supreme Court

Madison - Gov. Scott Walker has reversed himself and decided not to ask the Wisconsin Supreme Court to delay a court order that he schedule special elections to fill two legislative vacancies.

Wisconsin Solicitor General Misha Tseytlin filed a letter late Wednesday afternoon saying Walker has decided not to seek relief from the Supreme Court at this time.

Walker has refused to order elections to fill Rep. Keith Ripp and Sen. Frank Lasee's seats. He says the elections would confuse voters and waste tax dollars when regular elections are set for fall.

A Madison judge last week ordered the Republican governor to schedule the elections by noon on Thursday. Walker asked the 2nd District Court of Appeals on Wednesday to both review that decision and delay the order to April 6. The appellate court refused to delay the order.

