Golf course fish fry collecting donations for missing teen

REEDSVILLE, Wis. - A local golf course will be collecting donations today for the family of a missing Reedsville teen.



Wander Springs Golf Course will be collecting donations for the family of Jevon Lemke at a fish fry. They will also donate 10% of proceeds to the family. The fish fry runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Jevon Lemke went missing Sunday when got caught in a rip tide in Alabama.



His father says Jevon went in to save other family members. Those family members are remaining in Alabama, and holding onto hope that they can return with their missing son.



Back in Wiscosin, the Reedsville community has already had a vigil remembering Lemke.



