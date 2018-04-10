G.B. School District to add three minutes to school day

Green Bay - The Green Bay Area Public School District announced today that they will be adding three instructional minutes to the end of the school day for all schools to make up for time lost due to early releases.

The three additional minutes will begin on Monday, April 16, and continue until the end of the school year.

Administrators believe this plan would cause the least disruption for staff and families, and have minimal impact on busing.

