Fox Cities woman sentenced for role in methadone overdose death

CHILTON, Wis. - A Fox Cities woman was sentenced Monday in Calumet County court for her role in a methadone overdose death.

53-year-old Jennifer Verderami will spend five years in prison and five years on extended supervision for the October 2016 overdose death of 25-year-old Kyle Wruck. Prosecutors say she's one of three people accused of helping supply the methadone that killed him.

During sentencing, Judge Jeffrey Froehlich said Verderami needed to be held accountable for "Releasing that methadone to her daughter and ultimately to Mr. Wruck. He'd still be alive. He'd still be a dad. He'd still be a son. He'd still be a brother. He's not anymore."

Jennifer's daughter, Paris Verderami, is set to be sentenced May 8th.

The trial for the third suspect, Kevin Bryant, is scheduled for August.





