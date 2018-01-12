Fox Cities Expo Center opens to public

APPLETON, Wis. - It's a moment to celebrate, and it's a moment met with smiles and applause.



"It's a great thing to be here today," contributing community member Walter Rugland said.



Thursday, leaders cut the ribbon on a new $31 million, 30,000 square foot Fox Cities Expo Center.



"It's something we really needed, something we know will be successful," Rugland said.



Leaders say the Expo Center can be an economic driver for the area. The new space can be divided into three 10,000 square foot sections. There's a pre-function space, meeting space, and outdoor space. Together, they make an expo center that leaders hope to show off with every opportunity.



"The whole focus here is to have people come to the Fox Cities, to share what we have here, and we want people to know that this is a place they can feel at home, they can feel safe, and come back, and back, and back."

