Four people displaced after fire started in kitchen

APPLETON, Wis. - Four people are displaced, after a kitchen fire in a duplex on the 3300 block of East Canary Street. Fire crews responded around 7:45 p.m. Friday night, and found heavy smoke on the eastside duplex. A resident stated, the fire began from a stove, and fire crews stated most of the damage was in the kitchen area. Fire companies were able to quickly extinguish the fire, isolating the fire in the kitchen. All occupants were able to exit safely from the duplex, and there were no injuries. The Red Cross is helping with shelter at this time. The fire is still under investigation, by the Appleton fire department. As a reminder, make sure your smoke detectors are working properly.