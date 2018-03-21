Four people displaced after apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. - No one was hurt, but four people are out of their homes after a fire at a Green Bay apartment complex.

Crews say the fire broke out in the 2600 Block of Humboldt Rd. just before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews say they found an active fire in the wall and ceiling space on the first floor.

Firefighters say they're glad everyone got out before they got there, since they frequently deal with false alarms at apartment buildings.

"We struggle with false alarms, especially in apartment complexes where people have in multiple false alarms repeatedly, people tend to ignore and become complacent to it and this was just a very good example that no matter how many times you're hearing that don't ignore that alarm,” said Robert Wiegert, Battalion Chief.

Crews say there is about $100,000 in damage.



