GREEN BAY -

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, a driver lost control crossing Ridge Road heading east on 9th St.

They say the car traveled across six to seven yards, striking a tree, porch, and finally the final house. The driver and passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and into ambulances upon their arrival. They were sent to three different hospitals with minor to serious injuries.

The home owners were not injured and able to exit the house. Fire officials say they had to handle a broken gas line that was sheared off when the house was shifted 11 inches of its foundation.