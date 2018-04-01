Former Wisconsin attorney general dies

Wisconsin is mourning the first woman to serve as the state's attorney general.

Peg Lautenschlager died Saturday after a tough battle with brain cancer.

Her husband says she was surrounded by family at their Fond du Lac home. Lautenschlager was elected Wisconsin Attorney General in 2002 and served that role for four years.

She was 62 years-old. In a statement, Governor Walker said:

"She was a dedicated and passionate public servant who became the first woman elected to serve as attorney general in Wisconsin history. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this time."