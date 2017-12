BELLEVUE, Wis. - A Bellevue home was significantly damaged after a fire tore through the garage and family room Thursday night.

Crews arrived to the home on the 1700 block of Keehan Lane around 7:30 p.m.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

Crews found a working fire in the attic and a bottom family room fire. Smoke and water damage spread throughout the home.

Crews estimated about $85,000 in damage.