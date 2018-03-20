FDL firefighters rescue cat from house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Firefighters rescued a cat from a house fire in Fond du Lac.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Monday at a 4-unit home on E. 10th Street.

Fire officials said the fire was quickly put out.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

One cat was rescued and received oxygen by paramedics who used a special mask made for pets.

The fire caused smoke and heat damage to the building.

One adult and three children are without a home and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.