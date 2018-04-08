Families of missing persons get hope from event speaker

APPLETON, Wis. -

The goal for today's event was to keep the conversation and hope for Saturday’s event was to keep hope alive.

More than 200 photos of children and adults missing were the backdrop.

All of these families are experiencing a piece of that, so there's many ways so just keep these missing people in your hearts and keep going until we find them,” said Patty Wetterling.

Two women shared their stories. This was the first time Patty Wetterling spoke at the event.

Her son Jacob was just 11-years-old when he was abducted from a small city in Minnesota back in 1989.

His remains were missing until September of 2016 when Danny Heinrich, who was a person of interest in the kidnapping, had told police where Jacob's remains were.

Only until then could Jacob finally come home.

"When my son was missing, we searched for 27 years and we totally relied on people coming forward and helping get flyers out and fundraising so we could continue to support law enforcement,” said Wetterling.

Her journey for answers brings comfort to others, including Marsha Loritz, who has been looking for her mother, Victoria Prokopovitz from Pittsfield, for the past five years.

“Hearing her story that brings all of us hope, that our answer could come even though it took many years,” said Loritz.

The event focused on keeping missing cases alive, but it could also bring to light changes in laws to help prevent cases like Jacob's from happening again.

In 1994, congress passed a law named after Jacob that required states to establish sex offender registries.