Environmental groups challenge Wisconsin DNR settlement

Madison - Several environmental groups are challenging a settlement between the state Department of Natural Resources and the Dairy Business Association over rules regarding concentrated animal feeding operations.

The dairy association sued the DNR last year alleging that the agency didn't follow procedures when updating the measures the operations can use to control runoff. The two groups reached a settlement in October that rescinded the changes.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that five environmental groups, including the Midwest Environmental Advocates, Clean Water Action Council and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, are challenging the settlement. They claim the settlement undermines the DNR's authority to strengthen regulations and loosened rules without public input.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Pocan denied the DNR's request to dismiss the case Monday. A conference has been scheduled for next month.

