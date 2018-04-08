Educational fundraiser held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY -

The Big Event for little kids took place today at Shopko Hall on Saturday.

It's a day filled with educational, fun-filled activities that benefits local kids. The event is hosted by Encompass, which works with hundreds of volunteers from about 40 local businesses and organizations to make the day a success.

The event started 30 years ago by Carol Bush with a simple goal.

“She decided she wanted to create an event that is big for the kids, where the kids can come in and they can help the community and they can be a part of something for the kids around them,” said Maria Gillis, Encompass Events and Volunteer Coordinator.

Encompass has raised more than $1.5 million to help children in our community.