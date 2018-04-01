Easter Egg Hunt held for dogs

HOBART, Wis. -

Our furry four legged friends also got to enjoy some Easter fun.

The second annual “Dog Easter Egg Hunt” was held at the Brown County Pet and Exercise Area in Hobart on Saturday.

Each dog was given 5 eggs with nutritious treats inside and if a dog finds a gold ticket in the egg, the owner gets a free annual dog press pass.

"I don't think there really is anything else around here for the dogs, so that's kind of what gave us the idea. You know, there is a lot of Easter Egg Hunts for the kids, and stuff like that, so we just thought it was a fun way to get the dogs out there,” said Lori Nachtwey

Proceeds from the egg hunt benefit shelter animals and the Brown County Parks Department for improvements to the dog park.