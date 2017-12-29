DNR hasn't finalized camping, park fee increases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say they haven't made any final decisions about when and where camping and state park fees could increase in the new year.

The Republican state budget contains provisions that go into effect Monday allowing DNR Secretary Dan Meyer to raise camping fees by as much as $15 per night as sites of his choosing and park entry fees by as much as $5 per day at parks of his choosing.

DNR spokesman James Dick says no final decisions about where to raise fees or by how much have been made. He says the agency hopes to put something together "early in the new year."

He adds that DNR officials will present the fee schedule to the agency's board but the panel won't take any action on it.