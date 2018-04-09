Diocese of Green Bay celebrates 150th jubilee

GREEN BAY -

The Diocese of Green Bay is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay will host 12 celebrations through the jubilee year.

Diocese leaders are proud of this accomplishment and are already looking towards the future.

"It's really something to be grateful to God for and other people that have been involved, life of the church. Now we have time to get ready for the next ten or 15 years and pass the faith on to the next generation,” said David Ricken, Bishop of Diocese of Green Bay.