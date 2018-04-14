Difficult driving conditions ahead

Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:45PM CDT expiring April 16 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 9:45PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Menominee
Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 9:21PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 9:19PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 9:19PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:35PM CDT expiring April 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:35PM CDT expiring April 14 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Door, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 3:35PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 3:35PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Marinette
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 3:35PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Door, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 10:59AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Door, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Wood
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 10:59AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 3:07PM CDT expiring April 14 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Schoolcraft
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Drivers and public works crews will both be keeping a close eye on the roads as this winter storm develops.
Officials in Green Bay say they've had weather briefings and are ready to tackle the rain and snow.
During periods of freezing rain, officials say it's difficult to keep roads clear.
The rain makes early salting less effective and it's difficult to get ice off the road once it freezes.
They said once the snow starts, plows will be ready to go.
"We've got salt on board with everything. Equipments chained up, so we're ready for slippery ice conditions," Green Bay Public Works Director Steve Grenier said. "Now it's just a matter of watching the weather system."
Officials are asking drivers to keep an eye on the conditions during the storm and avoid the roads if possible.