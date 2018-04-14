Difficult driving conditions ahead

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Drivers and public works crews will both be keeping a close eye on the roads as this winter storm develops.

Officials in Green Bay say they've had weather briefings and are ready to tackle the rain and snow.

During periods of freezing rain, officials say it's difficult to keep roads clear.

The rain makes early salting less effective and it's difficult to get ice off the road once it freezes.

They said once the snow starts, plows will be ready to go.

"We've got salt on board with everything. Equipments chained up, so we're ready for slippery ice conditions," Green Bay Public Works Director Steve Grenier said. "Now it's just a matter of watching the weather system."

Officials are asking drivers to keep an eye on the conditions during the storm and avoid the roads if possible.