Deputies: Walmart 911 call leads to 115 mph Sheboygan County chase

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. -

An incident at a Town of Sheboygan Walmart led to a pursuit that saw speeds up to 115 mph, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff at Walmart, 4433 Vanguard Dr., called 911 just after 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

The reason for the initial call was not disclosed.

Two females allegedly involved in the Walmart incident left the scene in a car, which a Village of Kohler officer spotted southbound on I-43, authorities said.

The suspect driver sped off, and a deputy used a tire deflation device at the southern border of Sheboygan County, deputies said.

The vehicle eventually stopped in Milwaukee County due to damage, and the two people in the vehicle were taken into custody, deputies said. The passenger had a warrant, while the driver now faces charges including eluding an officer and operating while suspended, deputies said.