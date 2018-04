KEWAUNEE, Wis. - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a large house fire on Old Settlers Road in Kewaunee.



Officials say they responded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, and arrived at a house with heavy flames and smoke.



Firefighters say all family members made it out of the home, and nobody, including responders, got injured from the fire.



Several agencies responded and doused water into the home for hours.



Crews remained on scene into early Saturday morning.