OSHKOSH, Wis. - Police said a crash is to blame for a power outage in Oshkosh.

Wisconsin Public Service reported close to 6000 people without power around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers said the crash happened on Jackson Street where a vehicle likely struck a transformer.

Police said they had received several reports of squealing tires before the outage.

