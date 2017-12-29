Couple charged in theft of Salvation Army kettle

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin couple accused of stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle that had $200.

Racine County prosecutors say in a criminal complaint that 34-year-old Alicia Wojtowicz admitted to police she stole the kettle from a Walgreens in Caledonia after officers found it in her garage. Wojtowicz told police she took the kettle on Dec. 21 in a minivan driven by 35-year-old Jacob Doppke.

The Kanosha News reports Doppke told officers he and Wojtowicz are "heavy heroin users" but said he wasn't involved in the theft.

The Kenosha couple is charged with theft and entry into a locked coin box. Prosecutors say they were identified by people who saw a police Facebook post asking for help.