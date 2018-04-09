Coney Island exhibit comes to Green Bay

10:58 PM, Apr 8, 2018

Traveling Coney Island exhibit comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY -

A traveling exhibit about a famous piece of American history made its way to Northeast Wisconsin.

It's called the Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland. It opened up today at the Brown County Library – Central Branch.

Through the exhibit, artifacts will show how Coney Island evolved through history.

"The name is known by everyone, even though we not be familiar with it. It's just a symbol of fun and adventure,” said Sue Simenz, Brown County Reference Librarian.

The exhibit will be on display until May 25th.

 

