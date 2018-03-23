SCHOFIELD, Wis. - First responders from across the Wausau region gathered Thursday, to remember the four victims tragically taken from their community, exactly one year ago.

The gunman, Nengmy Vang, killed four people there last year after dealing with divorce issues with his wife. The victims include the wife's co-workers, Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, her attorney Sara Quirt Sann and Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland.

Vang died a week later, after he was shot by officers during a standoff.

On Thursday, the names of the four people killed were read one by one at the Everest Metro Police Department.

"We're a very tight knit group," said Hope Ukpong and acquaintance of the victims. "A community even Wausau West and Rothschild, everybody knows everybody basically".

Despite the community coming together to remember this dark day in their history, Ukpong said there's much more than just paying tribute on this tragic anniversary.

"Remembering the four victims that were lost goes well beyond just gatherings to pay tribute or memorials that have been created. In the last year, volunteer organizations have sprung up just to show this community there's good out there."

The support around the community is still pouring in to this day.

Nearly a dozen local restaurants raised money, on Thursday, for the volunteer group "Be Amazing", which was created just four weeks after this tragedy.

The group works with seniors, veterans and kids to try and make a difference in their community.

One year removed from something horrific, the Wausau community is proving you can build on top of the ruble of a tragedy.