Community members learn how maple syrup is made

SUAMICO, Wis. -

On Saturday morning, people celebrated spring as part of Public Maple Syrup Day.

It was held at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico. People learned how maple syrup is made. While it's a way for families to come together and have fun, organizers say it's a great learning experience as well.

"We might go to our grocery store and buy syrup, whether it's maple syrup or corn syrup, put it on our pancakes, and that's great, but teaching the community that we can still gather food straight from our trees, really add nothing to it, really cooking a product and add nothing to it, it's a healthy alternative,” said Matt Kriese.

The program has been around for more than twenty years.