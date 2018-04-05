Communities cleaning up after storm

SHAWANO AND SUAMICO, Wis. -

In not exactly the one spring cleaning people in one Shawano neighborhood expected to do.

"It was kind of relentless,” said Lynn Carroll.

The community was hit with nearly a foot of snow.

"It was pretty bad. It's been thick, deep, and heavy,” said Dan Zittlow.

It's leaving people with more than just a mess to clean up.

"It's frustrating. I work at a school, so I’ve been off the last two days, so that's hard too, especially this time of the year, we should have grass instead of snow,” said Carroll.

In Suamico, the snow is starting to melt and it’s making the roads slick and slippery.

Joan Amore says it's tough to walk the dog.

"It's nasty. I want it to go,” said Amore.

David Kaufman lives next door and has a roofing business. He says it's hard to work with this type of weather.

"I'm excited to get it over with and get back to my roofing,” said Kafuman.

While they have weathered this storm, there's still work left to be done.