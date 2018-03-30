City receives DNR permits for Bay Beach project

Green Bay - Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt's office is announcing today that they have received final permits for the Bay Beach Restoration Project.

In a statement, the Mayor said, "This is the first time a permit has been issued, in the state of Wisconsin, to restore a beach project of this magnitude,"

Bay Beach has been closed to swimmers for years, and the project would bring swimmers back to the beach.

The city has received three grants worth $250,000 for a consultant to design a beach, boardwalk, bathhouse, and wildlife viewing platform. Those funds were designated to hire a consultant, Patrick Engineering, to design a beach, accompanied by a boardwalk, bathhouse and wildlife viewing platform and to shepherd that design through the DNR's approval and permitting process.

Last year more than 3 million people visited Bay Beach.

Mayor Schmitt believes this project will begin this year, with council approval, and revenue generated at Bay Beach will be used to finance the project.