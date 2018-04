CLINTONVILLE, Wis. - The City of Clintonville is declaring a snow emergency because of the expected heavy snowfall and freezing rain expected between Friday and Sunday, according to a press release.

The city says the emergency will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. and end Monday at 7:00 a.m., but may be extended if weather conditions are worse than expected.

During a snow emergency, the city says the following restrictions apply: