Car crashes into apartment building

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -

Fond du Lac police say a car crashed into an apartment unit on Sunday morning.

Officers say it happened at Golfview Estates Apartments on Whispering Springs Drive.

They say a four door car crashed into the building and stopped inside the bedroom of the first floor.

They also say no one who was inside was hurt.

Police also say another vehicle crashed into the Fox Valley Bank on First Street and Portland Street.

No injuries have been reported.