Campellsport man rescued in Berlin after crashing snowmobile

BERLIN, Wis. - The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office was called late Friday night for reports of a snowmobiler who had possibly broken through the ice up river from the City of Berlin.

Search efforts began around 11 p.m. Friday with another snowmobiler who had been traveling with the missing snowmobiler. At 11:21 p.m. the missing snowmobiler, a 31-year-old Campellsport man, called the Green Lake Sheriff's 911 center saying that he crashed his machine and was injured. The missing snowmobiler was able to send his location from his cellphone.

Theda Star was activated due to the snowmobiler's injuries and cold conditions. Theda Star was able to locate the snowmobiler in a ditch commonly known as "Town Drain" using overhead lighting.

The man was transported for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.