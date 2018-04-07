Businesses learn about Foxconn opportunities

KIMBERLY, Wis. - There is an opportunity for northeast Wisconsin businesses to earn Foxconn business.

The company plans to build a factory in southeast Wisconsin, with plans to employ 13,000 workers.

New North held an event in Kimberly Friday, as an opportunity for local businesses to learn about working with Foxconn.

"It also helps them connect... to those companies that we have in this state so that they get priority in being considered," said Connie Loden, a senior project manager for New North.

For more information, visit wisconnvalley.wi.gov.