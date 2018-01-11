Brown County discusses ways to prevent housing discrimination

GREEN BAY -

When it comes to housing in Brown County, the law protects people from being discriminated based on their gender.

One county official wants to expand on that.

Andrew Albright, who lives in Brown County, does not identify as a male or female.

Albright says life hasn't been so easy.

"I applied for a job and everything had been going smooth, until I said, 'I used they, them, they're pronouns', can I have that on my name tag, didn't get a call back,” said Albright.

With Albright's experience in the job hunt, comes a worry about housing.

"If I knew that the only reason they could kick me out was if I was breaking the lease for some reason, I would feel much more comfortable with coming out and much more comfortable with overall, because it's not comfortable being someone that you're not,” said Albright.

Brown County Supervisor Aaron Linssen wants to make sure that doesn't happen to people like Andrew.

Linssenn wants the county's current housing law to expand by making sure gender identity is protected.

"The intention is to make sure it covers everybody, because there are people that fall through the cracks with the current policy,” said Linssen.

After hearing concerns from Andrew and other citizens, the county's administration committee decided to let lawyers look over the plan. It could get a vote after that.