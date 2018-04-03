Brown County crews get ready for storm

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. -

Crews from Brown County were ready to put the plows back up in time for Spring.

The blades are back on and drivers are ready to get to work.

"We were gearing up for Spring for road work and we got a couple of trucks into it, and now we're putting the plow blades back on,” said Paul Fontecchio, Brown County Public Works Director

There now is a game plan in place.

"At night we have 19 trucks, and during the day time, before the morning rush, we'll be back up to 44,” said Fontecchio.

For drivers, this late storm is frustrating.

"It’s just that I'm ready for summer, ready to get out and plant flowers, and plant the garden,” said Cathy Kobylarczyk

Some people have to make some new plans on the fly.

"I already ran all of the gas out of my snow blower, thinking it'll be done for the season, so I can store it,” said Theresa Deethardt.

People are hoping this is the last winter-like storm they'll see for a while.