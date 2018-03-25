Boy battling cancer gets dream bedroom

GREENVILLE, Wis. -

Saturday was a dream come true for one Greenville boy who has been battling cancer.

The Fox Valley Chapter of Special Spaces Wisconsin transformed Beckett Roerdink’s room into an airplane themed one.

Doctors found a rare tumor in his brain when he was just two years old.

The organization took several weeks to transform the room and Saturday was the big reveal.

"It's a big deal because Beckett has been through a lot, and it's good that Beckett has his own space, you know, that's comforting, cozy and inviting, a place that he could have for himself,” said Melanie Roerdink.



Special Spaces has made hundreds of hundreds of bedrooms for children with life-threatening illnesses.