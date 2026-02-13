Behind the scenes at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are bigger and better than ever and we take you behind the scenes on the ground-breaking ways the courses were prepared and the eye-popping imagery was captured.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Posted
The 2026 Winter Olympics are bigger and better than ever and we take you behind the scenes on the ground-breaking ways the courses were prepared and the eye-popping imagery was captured.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.