Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary offers winter activities

GREEN BAY -

Even though it's very cold outside, there are still plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy in the area.

At the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, dozens came out for the snowshoe hike. Organizers say it’s a great way to observe nature.

There was also the Bird of Prey Tour where people can learn more about the birds.

"A lot of us are sitting inside wondering what something we can do that's quick and easy. You can come out here, come outside for a little bit, get some fresh air, come back in and warm up and see some birds up close,” said Lori Bankson.