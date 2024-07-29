Basketball preview, July 30: Wemby, Giannis back in action, Canada battles Australia

PARIS — Everything to look forward to in Olympic basketball on July 30, where Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to get Greece back on track, Victor Wembanyama looks to keep France rolling and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander leads Canada against Australia. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
