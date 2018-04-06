Ashwaubenon Younkers store to close

Bon-Ton Stores Inc., has notified the state that they will be closing 12 store locations in Wisconsin and a corporate office in Milwaukee.



One of those locations is the Ashwaubenon store at Bay Park Square Mall.



According to a news release from the company, 108 employees will be impacted by the closure in the Green Bay area.



In total, the company said more than 2,220 people will lose their jobs in Wisconsin.



The company said layoffs will begin in June 2018 and are expected to take several months.



In February 2018, the company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. They have been attempting to reorganize or sell the business.