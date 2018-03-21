Ashwaubenon to update bike and pedestrian plan

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Village of Ashwaubenon is updating its bicycle and pedestrian plan and wants to know what you think.

The village is hosting a public input meeting from 5:30-to-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ashwaubenon Community Center in the Grand Park Room.

The plan includes improving sidewalks, bike lanes, benches and other infrastructure.

It also would encourage more people to use these facilities and raise awareness of how to use them, while also enforcing the rules to make sure people stay safe.

Local government representatives will be on-hand to hear from people and note their comments on each aspect of the plan.

If you'd like to read the full plan, you can follow this link.