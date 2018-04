GREEN BAY, Wis. - April is sexual assault awareness month.

In Door, Oconto, Brown, and Marinette counties in 2017, the Family Services Sexual Assault Center in Green Bay helped nearly 1,000 victims of sexual assault or sex trafficking, according to a news release.

"The need for volunteer advocates to respond to those victims in our community is growing constantly," said Tiana Vanseth, of the Sexual Assault Center.