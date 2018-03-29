Appleton Mom Prom helps Operation Cinderella send low income girls to prom

Time to dust off your old dress from high school and tease your hair. 1980's and 90's fashions will be right in style next month when the 2nd annual Appleton Mom Prom is held. It's a night for moms to let their hair down and dance the night away with friends all while raising money for a great cause.

"Last year we were walking out of the event as it was ending and people were saying you have to do this again next year, and we are," said Mom Prom Organizer Sharon Clothier.

The night includes a DJ, photo booth, snacks and raffle prizes. All the proceeds support the non-profit organization Operation Cinderella which helps send low income, underserved and "at risk" high school students to their own prom.

"It makes it that much sweeter to know that while we are out having our fun night, we are making this possible for young girls who might not have the chance," explained Clothier.

Many of the teens have difficult backgrounds.

"A lot of them come with stories of how they live and what they're going through that you or I probably can't imagine," said Operation Cinderella Board Member Holly DeLong.

DeLong is also a volunteer who works directly with the girls during the charity's annual princess for a day event where hundreds of teens are paired with a fairy godmother who helps them pick out the perfect prom dress and accessories. The girls also get their hair, make-up and nails done. Everything is donated by the community and is free of charge.

DeLong said, "These girls, I've seen so many girls look at their mothers and tears running down their faces, because without Operation Cinderella, they wouldn't be going to prom."

It's about more than wearing a dazzling dress.

"It's about realizing that they are important, that they are cared for, that they are special," Clothier explained.

"And we want them to know that they are really going to impact this world one day," added DeLong.

So to keep making fairytale dreams come true, DeLong and Clothier are putting the final touches on another Mom Prom in a new, larger location.

"It's been so exciting to start from a small idea, just a few moms that dressed up and went out all dressed up one night, to an event that had the floor packed with moms just dancing their hearts out, to seeing it about to happen again even on a bigger scale. It just fills my heart," said Clothier.

The Mom Prom is set for Saturday, April 21st from 7:00pm to midnight at Riverview Gardens in Appleton. Tickets are $30.